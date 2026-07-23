Drivers traveling through the United States may come across a yellow diamond-shaped sign that has the word “DIP” written in black letters. Although the term may be confusing for tourists or people who do not speak English well, it is an important warning about the condition of the road.

What the yellow traffic sign with the word DIP in the middle means

The sign indicates that ahead there is a depression, dip, or steep drop in the road surface. For that reason, the driver must reduce speed and cross the area carefully to avoid losing control, hitting the underside of the vehicle, or damaging the tires and suspension.

The official sign, identified in the United States as W8-2, is used to warn about a marked dip in the road profile. The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices of the Federal Highway Administration states that BUMP and DIP signs are used to warn, respectively, of a pronounced rise or dip in the road.

Why it is important and what drivers should do when they see it

When seeing a DIP sign, the driver should gradually reduce speed before reaching the dip. The main recommendations are:

Release the accelerator early

Avoid braking sharply inside the dip

Keep both hands on the steering wheel

Increase the distance from the vehicle ahead

Avoid overtaking or sudden maneuvers

Pay attention to motorcyclists, bicycles, and low vehicles

The sign may be accompanied by a plaque with a recommended speed, especially when the dip is difficult to cross at the usual road speed. The federal manual expressly allows BUMP and DIP signs to be supplemented with an advisory speed plaque.