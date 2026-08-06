On the roads, there are among drivers some informal signals that can raise doubts and that even appear in the official manuals distributed by the Motor Vehicle Departments (DMV) so that their meaning is known.

One of them is the use of a white cloth tied to the vehicle when there is an emergency. It is a simple signal that allows other drivers to be alerted and makes help easier to provide if needed.

Seeing a white cloth in the window of a moving car: what does it mean

According to the North Carolina Driver Manual, a white cloth can be used to indicate that a vehicle has suffered a mechanical breakdown and that the driver needs assistance. In popular use, this also means that the vehicle is being driven in a hurry because of an emergency.

Specifically, the authorities’ instruction for anyone who needs help i s to tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the vehicle antenna . If the car is parked, this signal can be accompanied by raising the hood.

Other signals and instructions that drivers should know

Authorities advise following several steps to reduce risks when a car breaks down, such as

Move the vehicle completely off the road and onto the shoulder

Exit the car through the passenger side when possible

Do not remain inside the vehicle

Stay away from traffic and do not stand in front of or behind the car

Raise the hood to make the breakdown obvious

Turn on the parking lights or hazard lights if it is nighttime

Have flashlights or emergency flares for unexpected situations

In that context, placing the white cloth is a common alert code shared by drivers and used in an emergency when immediate assistance is needed or to indicate that the car is being driven urgently because of a force majeure situation.