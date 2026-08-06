Both the bathroom faucet and the kitchen one are exposed to contact with water, soap, and other residue that, over time, can leave stains and make the material lose its natural shine.

To combat this problem, there is a little-known trick that consists of making use of scraps that would otherwise end up automatically in the trash. Rubbing a peel of lemon over this surface can help loosen residue and add shine, as well as a citrus scent.

What is it for?

This trick is used to remove light stains caused by water droplets and reduce soap residue and surface dirt. In addition, thanks to its components, it helps restore some of the shine to metal faucets.

On the other hand, it also leaves a pleasant citrus scent ideal for complementing the cleaning routine in the kitchen or bathroom.

Step by step: How do you use this trick correctly?

To use this trick, you should:

Keep the peels from one half of a lemon. Rub the outer part of the peel over the entire surface of the faucet, especially in areas with water stains or soap residue. Let it sit for five to ten minutes. Remove the residue with a damp cloth. Dry with a microfiber cloth to improve the appearance and enhance the shine.

Why do they recommend rubbing a lemon peel on this surface?

The outer part of the peel contains essential oils, such as limonene, while the inner part retains small amounts of citric acid. When rubbed on the faucet, these compounds help lift surface residue and make subsequent cleaning with a cloth easier.

In addition, reusing the peel gives it a second use before discarding it, so many people consider it a practical and economical alternative for the daily maintenance of metal surfaces.

It is not recommended on natural stone surfaces, such as marble or travertine.