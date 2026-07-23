Blending banana peels and baking soda with water is an ideal alternative for those who choose to make homemade preparations to include in their everyday cleaning routines.

This combination is used for cleaning different surfaces, to help remove dirt, and to neutralize bad odors, while also giving a second life to a material that is normally discarded.

What is it used for?

On the one hand, the banana peels add texture to better spread the preparation across different surfaces, while the baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to deodorize spaces.

What this baking soda and banana peel mixture is used for

Among its notable uses are

Cleaning countertops and washable surfaces

Removing light dirt

Cleaning flower pots

Deodorizing trash bins and drains

Cleaning containers and buckets before washing them

How to prepare the banana peel and baking soda mixture

To make this mixture, you will need

Peels from two bananas

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 cup of water

Step-by-step to prepare the mixture

Cut the banana peels into small pieces

Place them in the blender and add the water

Blend until you get a smooth mixture

Add the baking soda and mix

Pour the preparation into a container

How to use this preparation

The mixture is applied to the surface you want to clean using a sponge or a soft cloth.

Ideally, let this preparation sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the dirt, and then gently scrub before wiping away the residue.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.