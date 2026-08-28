Putting ice cubes in the dryer has become a popular laundry trick online, especially among people looking for a quick way to remove wrinkles from clothes without having to use an iron.

The method is surprisingly simple: place a few ice cubes inside the dryer together with wrinkled garments and run a short cycle at high heat. As the ice melts, it produces steam, which can help relax light wrinkles in the fabric.

However, there are some important details to keep in mind before trying the viral trick.

How the ice cube trick works

The idea is to use the combination of heat, moisture and movement inside the dryer.

According to some experts, one or two ice cubes can be added when drying a single garment, while up to four can be used for two or three pieces of clothing. The dryer should then run at high heat for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

As the ice melts, the resulting water turns into steam. That moisture, combined with the tumbling motion and heat, helps loosen light wrinkles in the fabric.

Once the cycle ends, it is important to remove the clothes immediately and hang them up. Leaving them sitting inside the dryer can allow new wrinkles to form.

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Does putting ice in the dryer really remove wrinkles?

The trick can work, but it is not a miracle solution. The steam generated by the melting ice can help reduce light wrinkles, particularly in shirts and other relatively lightweight garments. However, it is much less effective against deep creases or wrinkles in heavy fabrics.

In other words, the method can make clothing look smoother, but it should not necessarily be expected to produce the same result as ironing or professional steaming.

Is it safe to put ice cubes in the dryer?

This is where some caution is necessary. A dryer is designed to handle moisture from wet clothes, so a small amount of melted ice should not automatically cause a problem. Nevertheless, some technicians do not recommend routinely putting ice cubes inside a dryer .

Their concern is that the melted water could accumulate inside the drum and potentially reach seams, sensors or electrical components if the moisture does not evaporate quickly enough.

There is also another issue: the ice cubes can make considerable noise as they bounce around the drum before melting.

High heat can also damage some clothes

The ice itself is not the only consideration. The recommended technique involves running the dryer on high heat, which can be unsuitable for certain fabrics. Sensitive garments may shrink, lose their shape or become damaged when exposed to high temperatures, even during a relatively short drying cycle.

For that reason, it is important to check the care label on clothing before using high heat.

There are safer alternatives

Interestingly, ice cubes may not even be the most effective way to create the steam needed to relax wrinkles.

Some tests found that placing a damp cloth in the dryer can be more effective because the cloth already contains moisture and does not need several minutes to melt before producing steam.

Another simple option is to lightly spray the clothes with water before placing them in the dryer.

And if the appliance has a steam cycle, there is no need to use ice cubes at all. The steam function is specifically designed to refresh and smooth wrinkled clothing.

The trick can help, but it is not the best option

The viral ice cube laundry hack has some logic behind it: melting ice produces steam, and steam can help loosen wrinkles.

But that does not mean putting ice directly into the dryer is the best method. The technique is mainly useful for light wrinkles, while deep creases may require another approach.

For a simpler alternative, a damp cloth or a small amount of water can provide moisture without having to wait for ice cubes to melt. And for people who have a dryer with a steam function, using the appliance’s intended cycle is likely the more practical option.

So, while putting ice cubes in the dryer can reduce wrinkles, it should be considered a quick household trick rather than a replacement for proper garment-care methods.