Car mats can, due to constant use, accumulate food scraps, moisture, dirt, and other particles that, over time, become a source of bad odors inside the vehicle.

To combat this problem, there is a simple home trick that consists of sprinkling baking soda over those mats.

This ingredient can absorb and help neutralize odors trapped between the fibers.

Putting baking soda on car mats: Why it’s recommended

Baking soda can be used as a simple alternative for treating unpleasant odors. This trick allows you, instead of only covering up bad smells with a fragrance, to reduce them directly.

How to apply baking soda to car mats

The first step will be to remove the vehicle’s mats and eliminate visible dirt.

Then it will be necessary to sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda over the entire surface and not use an excessive amount, but rather focus on covering all the areas where odors are concentrated evenly.

It is important to let the product sit for several hours for greater effectiveness. Ideally, leave it overnight.

What to do if the bad smell does not go away

If the bad smell persists even after applying the baking soda, there may still be a source of moisture or dirt in the mat.

In these cases, the best solution is to locate the source of the problem and carry out a much deeper cleaning.

The advice is always to clean in well-ventilated places, use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, and keep the mixture away from the face.