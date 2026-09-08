On the roads, there are among drivers some informal signals that can raise doubts and that even appear in the official manuals distributed by the Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV) so that their meaning is known.

One of them is the use of a white cloth tied to the vehicle when an emergency occurs. It is a simple signal that helps alert other drivers and make assistance easier if needed.

Putting a white cloth out of the window of a moving car: what does it mean

According to the North Carolina Driver Handbook, a white cloth can be used to indicate that a vehicle has suffered a mechanical problem and that the driver needs assistance. In popular use, this act also means that one is traveling in a hurry because of an emergency.

Specifically, the authorities’ instruction for those who need help i s to tie a white cloth to the left door handle or the vehicle antenna . If the car is parked, this signal can be accompanied by raising the car hood.

Other signals and instructions drivers should keep in mind

The authorities advise following several steps to reduce risks when a car breaks down, such as

Remove the vehicle completely from the road and place it on the shoulder

Exit the car through the passenger side when possible

Do not remain inside the vehicle

Stay away from traffic and do not stand in front of or behind the car

Raise the hood to make the breakdown evident

Turn on the parking lights or hazard lights if it is night

Have flashlights or emergency flares for unforeseen situations

In that context, placing the white cloth is a common code of alert shared by drivers and used in emergency situations when immediate assistance is needed or to indicate that one is driving urgently due to a force majeure situation.