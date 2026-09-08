Putting off passport renewal until the last minute can ruin a trip before it even starts. Mexico, El Salvador, and the Bahamas require foreign travelers to present a valid passport to authorize entry, and those who show up with an expired or soon-to-expire document may be left off the flight or be turned away at the border.

What do Mexico, El Salvador, and the Bahamas require to authorize entry into the country

Although the three countries share the requirement of a valid passport, the conditions vary depending on the destination:

Mexico:

The National Migration Institute (INM) requires that the passport be valid and in good condition and that its validity cover the entire stay. It does not generally set a minimum number of months, but it evaluates each case before authorizing entry.

El Salvador:

It asks foreign travelers from outside the region for a passport with a minimum validity of six months. In addition, it may request an exit ticket from the country, proof of accommodation, and financial solvency.

Bahamas:

It requires a valid passport for all foreign tourists. For several nationalities (such as European travelers), the standard is a minimum validity of six months from arrival, with at least one blank page for the stamp. For U.S. citizens, however, a passport valid for the duration of the stay is enough.

Mexico, El Salvador, and the Bahamas ban entry to those who put off renewing their passport

The problem does not usually arise upon arrival in the destination country, but before takeoff. At the departure airport, the airline checks the documentation and, if the passport is expired or does not meet the required conditions, it may deny boarding to avoid penalties at the destination.

In other words, the traveler may be left stranded even with a ticket, a hotel reservation, and the entire trip paid for. That is why checking the validity of the document in advance is essential to avoid missing the flight.

Before traveling, it is advisable to: