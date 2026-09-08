Applying for a Social Security number (SSN) for a newborn is voluntary, but necessary to access essential services such as opening a bank account or accessing medical coverage.

The easiest way to obtain this document is to request it when providing the information for the birth certificate at the hospital.

If parents wait and complete the process later at a Social Security office, process-related delays may occur.

Why does a baby need to have a Social Security Number

The SSN is necessary to claim the child as a dependent on the income tax return and also for the following purposes

Open a bank account for the child

Buy savings bonds for the child

Obtain medical coverage for the child

Apply for government services for the child

How to apply for the newborn’s SSN

One option is to make the request directly at the hospital; when completing the information for the birth certificate, parents are asked whether they need an SSN for the baby.

If they answer yes, they will have to provide both parents’ Social Security numbers. However, if they do not know both numbers, the process can still be completed.