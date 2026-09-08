En esta noticia What is spraying vinegar on the windshield for?

Vinegar is one of the household products most often used for cleaning and vehicle maintenance tasks.

If it is applied to the car windshield, some common problems related to dirt and visibility can be solved.

What is spraying vinegar on the windshield for?

White vinegar is a perfect ally for removing grease from surfaces. Its main component is acetic acid, to which disinfectant and degreasing properties are attributed, capable of leaving the glass clear.

For this reason, it is used to remove insect remains, bird droppings, tree sap, and hard-water stains, which usually have a high mineral content. It is also said that, in cold or humid climates, it can help reduce condensation inside the vehicle.

To apply it, it is recommended to dilute it in equal parts with water and use a microfiber cloth to avoid scratches, since pure vinegar in excess could damage rubber, plastic, or the paint on the car with frequent use.

Another useful use of vinegar on the windshield: frost

Another of the best-known uses of vinegar is as a simple home trick to delay the appearance of frost or ice during cold mornings.

This phenomenon is a well-known chemical principle: the solute added to water can modify its freezing point, similar to what happens when salt is used.

The use of vinegar on the windshield remains a simple and inexpensive home trick that many drivers rely on during cold days, and its application helps keep the glass clean and ready for low temperatures.