In Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey, some of the busiest international airports in the United States are located, which year after year receive thousands of tourists and travelers.

In this context, there is a passport requirement that all those interested in flying to these destinations -including Americans- must strictly comply with: their international identification must be completely valid .

If they do not have a fully up-to-date passport, both the authorities and the airlines could deny transport, so it is essential to check the passport expiration date in advance and renew it if necessary to avoid setbacks.

Traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, New York, or New Jersey: essential passport requirements for visitors.

The United States establishes as a general rule that all travelers must present a valid document not only for the entire duration of their stay, but also for an additional six-month period after the scheduled departure date.

This rule has exceptions for citizens of the countries included in the so-called “6-month Club,” who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is essential to keep in mind that having a document in order is not only crucial when traveling. In addition, it will be required as part of the mandatory requirements to process, for example, a U.S. visa.

What the regulations stipulate regarding passports for U.S. citizens wishing to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) - Travel control of citizens and aliens, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions he may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport ”

What is the stipulated validity period of a U.S. passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years and they cannot be renewed; they must be applied for again.

Other factors that all international travelers should take into account to prevent inconveniences

Before authorizing any transfer, the authorities will consider factors such as: