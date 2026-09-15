White vinegar has established itself as one of the most effective household allies for keeping the home clean, without needing to resort to expensive and hard-to-find chemical products.

Although it is commonly used in the kitchen or bathroom, there is a little-known trick that many have begun to implement in recent months, which consists of spraying it at the entrance of the home.

This simple and economical habit is gaining increasing recognition for its effectiveness and practicality.

What is it for to apply vinegar at a house entrance?

A key aspect is its ability to act as a repellent barrier. The strong smell of vinegar acts as a natural deterrent for various household pests.

Ants, spiders, and even cockroaches tend to avoid areas where they perceive that smell , which makes it a practical, chemical-free option for the main entrance.

Additionally, those who believe in home harmonization practices use it as an “energy cleanser”.

According to this perspective, a few sprays on the door frame help dissipate dense vibrations and revitalize the environment.

How to implement it properly

To make the most of its effects, it is enough to place a mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. This mixture can be sprayed:

On the door frame

On the entrance floor

In small cracks or fissures through which insects usually pass

On baseboards or corners exposed to the outdoors

Ideally, repeat the procedure once or twice a week to maintain the effect.