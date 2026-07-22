Putting a potato cut in half inside the refrigerator is a highly recommended trick to reduce bad odors inside the refrigerator.

Although it does not replace deep cleaning and does not have the same effect as specialized products, it helps reduce strong odors.

This method is a temporary solution to the problem, since it does not eliminate the source of the bad smell; it only absorbs it due to the properties of the potato.

What is the purpose of putting a potato cut in half inside the refrigerator

The goal of this trick is to help reduce strong odors that can be generated inside the refrigerator due to foods such as:

Strong-smelling cheeses.

Cut onion or garlic.

Fish and seafood.

Very seasoned food.

Leftover food from days ago.

The potato absorbs some of the moisture in the environment, which helps make these odors less noticeable. However, it is recommended to perform periodic cleaning to keep the refrigerator clean and prevent the proliferation of microorganisms.

How to do it correctly?

To carry out this method:

Wash a medium to large potato thoroughly. Cut it in half. Place it on a clean plate or container. Put it on one of the middle shelves of the refrigerator. Replace it every 24 or 48 hours, since it begins to deteriorate.

Why many people recommend putting a cut potato inside the refrigerator

This trick became popular because it uses an inexpensive ingredient that is usually available in any kitchen. It does not require chemical products, is easy to carry out, and can help combat the problem temporarily.

Additionally, it is advisable to clean the refrigerator periodically, store food in airtight containers, check product expiration dates, and immediately remove any food that is in bad condition.