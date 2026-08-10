Coarse salt has become one of the most consulted household tricks among Colombians, especially those looking to reduce odors in clothing, preserve the colors of garments, and keep the washing machine in better condition without spending more.

Although it does not replace detergent or fabric softener, home-cleaning experts recommend using it in moderate amounts as a laundry supplement.

In Colombia, where humidity and indoor drying are common in several cities, salt is often used to freshen garments, towels, and sportswear. The key is to know what it is really for and how to apply it correctly so as not to damage delicate fabrics.

What is putting coarse salt in the washing machine for?

Coarse salt has mild neutral properties that help dissolve surface dirt and accumulated fabric softener on clothing and in some parts of the washing machine. Among the most mentioned benefits are:

Reduce bad odors in damp garments.

Help towels come out less stiff.

Preserve the colors in garments.

Freshen sportswear or garments with persistent odor.

Help clean the fabric softener compartment.

Occasional use or use once a week can also help keep the washing machine drum cleaner, especially if maintenance cycles are run.

Where do you put the salt in the washing machine?

The most common recommendation is to add one or two tablespoons of coarse salt to the washing machine drum so it can be released. In this way, it acts on the clothing without mixing directly with the detergent during the main wash.

Another cleaning alternative is to use it during a cycle with the empty washing machine, where the salt is added to the drum and a wash program is started to help remove dirt and residue.

However, before doing so, it is advisable to check the appliance manufacturer’s instructions. Not all washing machines are designed to receive homemade products that are not listed in the maintenance manual.

Why do they recommend using coarse salt instead of other products?

Many people prefer coarse salt because it does not leave greasy residue on the fibers and is usually cheaper than some commercial fabric softeners. In addition, it does not add strong perfumes, something appreciated by people sensitive to strong fragrances.

What clothes can be washed with coarse salt?

Coarse salt is usually used on:

Towels.

Sheets.

Sportswear.

Cotton garments.

Everyday clothing with accumulated odor.

By contrast, it is better to avoid it on silk garments, delicate wool, or fabrics that indicate special care on the label.

What happens if I put too much coarse salt in the washing machine?

Using excessive amounts does not improve the results and can be counterproductive. On the contrary, adding large amounts of salt routinely can leave residue and offer no additional benefits.

For that reason, if you decide to try this method, it is better to use a moderate amount and not add it to every wash.

How often can coarse salt be used in the washing machine?

For clothing, many people use it once or twice a week in specific loads, such as towels or sportswear. To clean the washing machine, a monthly maintenance cycle is usually enough, always following the appliance manufacturer’s instructions.