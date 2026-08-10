The immigration authorities have confirmed that entry to the country will not be allowed for people who present an expired passport, even if they have a valid visa.

The Government of the United States maintains extremely strict regulations regarding the condition in which travelers must present their passports.

This clarification becomes relevant in a context of high migration and tourist movement, where many travelers assume that visa validity is sufficient for entry. However, the rules establish that both documents must be in order at the time of arrival in the country.

The United States sets entry restrictions for individuals carrying a passport in this situation

The immigration authorities emphasize that the visa does not act on its own. This authorization must be accompanied by a valid passport, since both documents complement each other and are verified together.

The passport is the main identification document at the international level and must be valid during the trip. If the passport has expired, it loses its legal validity for entering the United States, even if the visa has not yet expired.

During border checks, agents initially review the validity of the passport. If it is found to be expired, entry may be denied immediately, even if the visa appears to be valid in the system.

Consequences of having a visa in an expired passport

To enter the United States, travelers must have a valid passport and the corresponding visa must also be valid. It is not enough to present only one of the two documents in order.

In certain cases, people may have a valid visa in an expired passport, while their new passport does not contain a visa. In these circumstances, it is imperative to present both passports together so that the visa is considered valid at the time of entry.

It is possible to enter the United States with an expired passport.

Trying to enter the United States with an expired passport can lead to denial of entry and the obligation to return to the country of origin. This situation can also leave immigration records that complicate future travel.

Therefore, authorities recommend checking the validity of the passport in advance and renewing it before the trip. Having both documents up to date is a fundamental requirement to avoid problems when entering the country.