If it is about keeping the house clean, some tricks make everyday chores easier and improve hygiene.

Among them, placing a plastic bag on the broom when sweeping is a method that is becoming increasingly well known for its practicality and the results it offers.

Why experts recommend putting a plastic bag on the broom before sweeping

Supermarket plastic bags usually end up in the trash, but many do not know that it acts as a complement to the broom bristles. As it is passed over the floor, it generates static electricity that helps trap light particles such as pet hair, hair, lint, and fine dust.

Another of its main benefits is that it reduces the dirt that builds up in the bristles, which means they need less maintenance and the dirt is not spread around when the broom is moved.

In this context, it is a great ally for cleaning under beds, sofas, or low furniture. It is useful on different types of floors such as ceramic, porcelain tile, wood, vinyl, and laminate.

How to apply the cleaning trick correctly

To apply this cleaning technique correctly, the following steps should be followed: