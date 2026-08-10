Homemade tricks continue to gain popularity among those looking for simple solutions to solve small household problems without resorting to specialized products.

One of these methods consists of placing a cork among the fruit kept in the kitchen. Although at first glance it may seem like an unusual practice, more and more people have started adding it to their routine for its benefits for food.

Why do experts recommend placing a cork among the fruit?

Fruit flies usually appear when there is ripe fruit or food scraps exposed for several days.

That is why keeping these products in good condition and frequently cleaning kitchen surfaces are important measures to prevent them from multiplying.

The cork is used in this trick as an element that is placed next to the fruit or inside the container where it is stored.

The practice became popular as a simple alternative to try to keep these small insects away.

How is the cork used to drive away flies?

The procedure is simple and does not require special products. The idea is to place one or more clean corks near the fruit, especially when it is kept in a fruit bowl or on the counter.

However, the cork does not replace cleaning or proper food storage.

To reduce the presence of these insects it is also important to remove fruit that is too ripe , get rid of food scraps, and keep containers clean.

The trick that helps keep fruit away from insects

One of the main goals of this method is to prevent fruit flies from gathering around the fruit bowl. These insects are usually attracted by the odors and substances released by food when it begins to ripen or ferment.

That is why, in addition to trying the trick with the cork, it is recommended:

Check the fruit frequently and remove any that are too ripe.

Keep the surface where it is stored clean and dry.

Do not leave fruit scraps exposed for long periods.

Wash containers and fruit bowls regularly.

Store in the refrigerator any fruit that can be kept there.

Keep organic waste that may attract insects sealed.

Does the cork eliminate fruit flies?

Placing a cork near the fruit can be part of a preventive routine, but it does not by itself guarantee that the flies will disappear.

If insect presence is persistent, the most effective approach is to identify and eliminate the source that attracts them. A rotten fruit, food scraps, or organic waste can be enough for them to keep appearing.