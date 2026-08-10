Finding a plastic bottle trapped near a car wheel may seem like a trivial detail, but in reality it is a warning sign.

This is a tactic that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or busy places.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. Knowing what that bottle means and how to react can make the difference between a simple scare and becoming a victim of theft.

What the bottle trick on the wheel involves

Thieves place a crushed bottle between the tire and the fender, almost always on the rear wheel on the passenger side. That way, the driver, who usually enters through the opposite side door, does not see it when getting into the vehicle.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and produces a loud noise, similar to a mechanical breakdown or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to stop and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what the criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, an accomplice can take advantage of the situation to steal the vehicle or grab valuable items left in plain sight, such as bags, cell phones, or wallets.

Why they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

That wheel is usually chosen because it is the least visible to most drivers when getting into the vehicle. Since people usually enter through the driver-side door, many do not walk around the car before starting it and do not notice the bottle placed between the tire and the fender.

In addition, when starting to drive, the noise made by the bottle when it is crushed is often heard a few meters later, once the vehicle is already moving. That increases the chances that the driver will stop impulsively to check what is happening, already far from where the car was parked.

What to do if you find a bottle on the car wheel

The main recommendation is to stay calm and take precautions before getting into the vehicle, especially if it was parked in a sparsely populated area. It is advisable to quickly inspect the area around the car to detect any strange object.

If you hear a strange noise while driving, the safest thing to do is turn off the engine, remove the keys, and lock the car before getting out to check. Even if it is only a few seconds, that precaution can prevent a theft.

It is also key not to leave valuables in plain sight, because criminals look for quick opportunities and any oversight can be exploited.

What other methods do they use to distract the driver?

The bottle is not the only tactic. There are others that seek to trigger an impulsive reaction to force the driver out of the vehicle or leave it unprotected.

Among the best known are fake warnings of a supposed breakdown, minor bumps while the car is stopped, or requests for help that aim to divert attention.

That is why security experts recommend avoiding getting out of the vehicle in unexpected situations in places with little traffic. If a strange problem appears, the ideal thing is to stop in a safe place, turn off the engine, lock the doors, and observe the surroundings before getting out.

Keeping the windows closed and belongings out of sight completes the basic precautions, since many robberies occur when the thief detects an opportunity for a few seconds.