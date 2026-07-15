Indoor humidity is one of the most common problems in homes in humid climates or with poor ventilation. Besides making walls and windows look worse, it can worsen allergies, respiratory irritation, and asthma symptoms.

That is why more and more people are looking for quick, affordable solutions that do not require construction work.

Among the tricks that go viral on social media and DIY blogs, one drew attention for its simplicity: the spoon method on the window.

What does the spoon trick involve?

The procedure is basic and does not require any special product. You only need:

A metal spoon (preferably stainless steel).

Place it in the window frame .

Leave the handle facing inward and the concave side facing outward.

With that position, the spoon creates a cold spot that attracts water vapor before it builds up on the glass, which reduces condensation and prevents water from running down to the sill.

Why does this method work?

The principle behind the trick is physical. When the warm, humid air in the home touches a cold pane, the vapor turns into droplets.

The spoon, having greater thermal conductivity than the glass, cools faster and turns that area into the preferred place for the vapor to condense.

The result: the water collects on the spoon and drips outward, keeping the glass drier and reducing the appearance of mold.

How does this method help prevent bigger problems?

Condensation is the gateway to fungi, black spots, and strong odors. When it builds up on windows, it also damages frames, paint, and wood. Reducing those daily droplets improves:

The frame’s lifespan.

The entry of natural light.

The air breathed by the people living in the house.

And while the spoon does not replace a dehumidifier, it does work as a useful support on very humid days.

Other home methods that also help

The spoon trick is quick, but it is worth combining it with other measures to achieve a healthier environment. These are the most effective:

Ventilate every day

Opening windows for at least 10 minutes allows the air to be renewed and the excess vapor to escape, especially after showering or cooking.

Use dehumidifiers

Electric models extract water from the air and keep levels between 40% and 60%, which is the recommended range.

Choose plants that absorb humidity

Fern, pothos, ivy, and bamboo help clean the air and reduce the feeling of being shut in.

Place natural products

Coarse salt, rice, charcoal, and baking soda work as affordable absorbents in bathrooms, closets, and kitchens.

Fix leaks

If the humidity comes from a broken wall, a damaged pipe, or a leak, it is key to solve the cause to avoid structural damage.