Humidity inside the house is a common problem, especially in homes with poor ventilation or located in areas where the climate favors condensation. In addition to causing stains on walls and windows, excess humidity can contribute to the appearance of mold and affect air quality, which represents a risk for people with allergies or respiratory illnesses.

Given this situation, many people turn to home remedies that help reduce condensation without making large investments. Among the methods that stand out the most is a simple but effective one: placing a metal spoon on the window.

The spoon trick for removing humidity from the home

The spoon method does not require tools or special products. Just use:

A metal spoon, preferably stainless steel.

Place it on the window frame.

Leave the handle facing the inside of the house and the concave part facing outward.

According to those who recommend this technique, the spoon helps capture some of the humidity before it condenses on the glass, reducing the amount of water that normally accumulates on the window.

How does the spoon trick work?

The operation of this trick is based on a physical principle related to condensation.

When warm, humid air from inside comes into contact with a cold surface, such as a windowpane, the water vapor turns into tiny droplets. Because metal is a good thermal conductor, it can cool down more quickly and become a point where part of the vapor condenses before it does on the glass.

As a result, the amount of humidity that remains on the window decreases, and the water runoff to the frame is reduced.

What happens if I live in a house that has humidity?

Reducing condensation helps prevent various problems associated with humidity, including:

The appearance of mold and fungi.

Dark stains on walls and frames.

Deterioration of wood and paint.

Unpleasant odors caused by humidity.

Although this method does not replace the use of a dehumidifier or solve structural problems, it can serve as a complementary measure during days with higher ambient humidity.