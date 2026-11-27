White vinegar has become one of the most popular household cleaning products. Its low price, versatility and ability to remove limescale residue make many people use it as an alternative to conventional cleaning products.

One of the most common household tricks is to pour a little vinegar into the washing machine instead of traditional fabric softener to help clothes regain their original texture, especially towels.

However, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns about the consequences this practice can have. Although vinegar offers certain benefits for fabrics, frequent use can affect some components of the appliance.

What Happens to Clothes When Vinegar Is Added to the Washing Machine

According to the OCU, white vinegar can help bath towels stay soft when added during the wash cycle’s final rinse. Its acetic acid content helps remove detergent residue that builds up in fabric fibers.

This alternative is especially appealing because conventional fabric softeners can reduce towels’ absorbency. In fact, the organization’s analyses show that this loss of absorbency can reach 30%.

In its report on the different uses of vinegar, the OCU also says the product can help preserve the brightness of clothing colors.

What Problem Vinegar Can Cause in the Washing Machine and What the OCU Recommends

Despite its benefits for certain fabrics, the organization advises against using vinegar as a regular substitute for fabric softener, since continued use can damage the washing machine.

The acidity of this product can affect certain materials in the appliance, especially seals and rubber parts, depending on their resistance and composition. Their deterioration could lead to water leaks and repair costs.

For this reason, it is a good idea to check the manufacturer’s instructions before adding homemade products to the wash cycle. The OCU notes that fabric softener is optional and that a suitable detergent is enough to get laundry clean.

The group also recommends using the correct amount of detergent, selecting the right cycle for each fabric and carrying out regular maintenance on the appliance.