When cooking, one of the most common problems is that the liquid in what is being cooked boils and ends up overflowing. To avoid this problem, many people place a wooden spoon on top of the pot.

Although this is not a method that allows you to neglect the cooking, it works to delay overflowing in certain situations , since its effectiveness will depend on the type of food and how intensely it is boiling.

What it is for to place a wooden spoon on top of the pot

This trick helps prevent foam from overflowing when a liquid is boiling. When a wooden spoon is placed over the pot, it can break part of the foam bubbles when they reach the surface.

However, it only works with a moderate boil and with foods such as pasta, rice, pasta, or milk. Its durability can be very short if the food boils very intensely, and it will end up overflowing anyway.

Why do they recommend placing a wooden spoon on top of the pot instead of covering it?

The effectiveness of this method is related to the behavior of the foam and the properties of wood. When it comes into contact with the spoon, it can break part of the bubbles that form it and temporarily reduce its volume.

In addition, wood is usually colder than the liquid that is boiling, so it temporarily helps the bubbles collapse.