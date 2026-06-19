Many people have started using a home trick that consists of placing aluminum foil under the television to help keep the surface where the device sits cleaner and protect some home furniture. Although it is not a miracle solution, the method is linked to the care of technological devices.

The use of this material is also often associated with cable organization and the protection of certain surfaces where the television rests, especially on wood or glass furniture that can deteriorate over time.

Attention: Why do some people place aluminum foil under the television

One of the most commonly mentioned reasons is that aluminum foil can act as a surface physical barrier against dust or small particles that tend to accumulate behind and under the television.

In addition, some people use it to protect the surface of the furniture from the heat generated by certain electronic devices during long hours of use.

Some users place aluminum near the cables to help keep the area tidier and make it easier to clean the space where the television is installed.

Aluminum foil does not replace the safety measures recommended by television manufacturers.

What specialists say about this home trick

Electronics specialists clarify that aluminum foil does not improve the television signal or increase image quality when it is simply placed under the device.

However, they explain that it can serve as a surface protection in some specific cases, as long as it does not block the ventilation outlets or come into direct contact with electrical connections.

They also remind users that modern televisions need proper airflow to prevent overheating of internal components.

What precautions should be taken when using aluminum foil near electronic devices?

Before placing aluminum foil near any electrical device, they recommend taking certain precautions to avoid problems or unnecessary damage.

Among the main recommendations are:

Avoid covering the television’s ventilation slots.

Do not place aluminum inside outlets or electrical connections.

Keep the material away from damaged or exposed wires.

Use the foil only as external surface protection.

Check the television manufacturer’s recommendations.

Other recommended ways to care for the television at home

In addition to using some home tricks, there are more recommended practices to extend the useful life of televisions and keep them in good condition.

These include periodic cleaning with dry or microfiber cloths, avoiding direct sunlight, and keeping the equipment away from sources of humidity or excessive heat.

They also advise using voltage stabilizers or power surge protectors to prevent damage caused by power outages or voltage spikes.