Mixing baking soda with cinnamon is a highly popular practice for those who love deodorizing the rooms in the home without resorting to store-bought products.

Thanks to the ability of these elements—often common in households—to deodorize spaces and add fragrance, they are positioned as a great alternative to traditional air fresheners.

On the one hand, baking soda helps neutralize bad smells and, on the other, cinnamon adds a warm, spiced note.

Mixing baking soda with cinnamon: what it’s used for

The main use of this mixture is to eliminate bad odors and freshen rooms at low cost, quickly and easily.

While baking soda helps absorb and neutralize persistent odors, cinnamon provides a spiced, long-lasting fragrance, making it an ideal alternative for placing in spaces with limited ventilation.

Among the most common uses are:

Fragrance for closets and drawers

Reducing odors in shoe racks

Freshening carpets and rugs

Adding fragrance to small areas of the home

Helping neutralize odors in containers or bins

How to use the baking soda and cinnamon mixture at home

One of the easiest ways is to mix several tablespoons of baking soda with cinnamon powder to taste and place this preparation in open jars that can be distributed around the home.

These containers can be placed in closets, shelves, bathrooms, laundry rooms, or any space where you want to reduce odors and provide a pleasant fragrance.

The advice is always to use gloves when making these preparations, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.