The 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has already been selected and will arrive in Manhattan, New York, next week.

It is a Norway spruce that is about 75 years old, 23 meters tall, and weighs 11 tons, and it will be decorated with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a stunning 408-kilogram Swarovski star .

What the 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be like

The tree chosen for this Christmas is notable not only for its size but also for its age. It grew in West Edmeston for about 75 years before being selected to become the centerpiece of Manhattan’s famous holiday celebrations .

Rockefeller Center released the tree’s details:

Age: about 75 years.

Height: 23 meters, or 76 feet.

Diameter: about 15 meters.

Weight: around 11 tons.

Origin: West Edmeston, New York.

Lighting: more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights.

Wiring: about 8 kilometers of cable to distribute the lights.

One of the most striking details will be at the top: A Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind will be installed there, weighing about 408 kilograms and measuring 2.84 meters in diameter. The structure also features 3 million crystals distributed across 70 spikes.

When will the New York Christmas tree arrive, and on what day will the lights be turned on

The Rockefeller Center schedule includes two important dates:

Saturday, Nov. 7, when the tree arrives in Manhattan , a free celebration will be held to welcome it. There will be Christmas workshops, family activities, photo areas and meet-and-greets with the Care Bears.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, when the long-awaited official lighting ceremony will take place, scheduled between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Where New York’s Christmas tree will be and until when it can be visited for free

The Christmas tree will be located at the Rockefeller Center’s central plaza in Midtown Manhattan, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and 49th and 50th Streets, and will remain on display until mid-January 2027. After that, it will have a second life: The wood will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, which will reuse it to benefit different communities.

No tickets will be needed to see it from public areas. But those who want to view it from another angle can buy tickets for Holiday Top of the Rock, which offers 360-degree panoramic views of New York from the 70th floor and privileged access for photos near the tree.