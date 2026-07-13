Many people believe that the only way to eliminate body fat is to take long walks or do intense workouts at the gym. However, there are equally effective alternatives to improve fitness and protect heart health.

By combining functional movements with exercises that raise the heart rate, it is possible to promote fat burning, increase endurance, and strengthen different muscle groups without resorting to machines or high-impact routines.

What are the best exercises to burn fat and care for the heart?

It is not necessary to rely exclusively on the gym to improve cardiovascular health. There are exercises that work several muscles at the same time, increase calorie expenditure, and help strengthen the heart.

These activities can be easily incorporated into the daily routine and adapted to different fitness levels.

The three most recommended exercises are:

Jump rope.

Do burpees.

Do climbers or mountain climbers .

Jump rope: a complete exercise to burn calories

Jump rope is one of the most complete cardiovascular activities, since it combines coordination, endurance, and strength.

Its main benefits include:

It promotes body fat burning.

It improves cardiovascular capacity.

It strengthens the legs, arms, and abdomen.

It helps develop coordination and balance.

It can also be done practically anywhere and requires very little equipment.

Burpees: the exercise that works the whole body

Burpees are considered one of the most complete exercises because they combine strength and endurance in a single movement.

When practiced consistently, they can help to:

Increase calorie expenditure.

Strengthen the legs, chest, arms, and abdomen.

Improve cardiovascular endurance.

Increase muscular power.

Due to their intensity, it is recommended to start with a few repetitions and progressively increase the training volume.

Mountain climbers: the ally for strengthening the abdomen and the heart

The well-known climbers or mountain climbers consist of rapidly alternating leg movements while maintaining a plank position.

This exercise allows:

To activate the abdomen.

To work the shoulders and arms.

To improve coordination.

To quickly raise the heart rate to promote energy expenditure.

Its main advantage is that it can be done without equipment and adapted to each person’s pace.

How long is it recommended to train?

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that adults do at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of intense exercise , combined with muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week.

Incorporating activities like jump rope, burpees, or mountain climbers into that routine can be an effective way to improve cardiovascular health, increase physical endurance, and promote fat burning without needing to go to a gym every day.