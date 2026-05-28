Boiling mandarin peel and cloves is a widely used home remedy to neutralize strong odors, especially those caused by fried food. When boiled in water, these two ingredients release essential oils that spread through the air, thereby displacing lingering aromas in the kitchen.

This method stands out for its immediate effectiveness and for not masking odors: it neutralizes them, providing a citrus and spicy fragrance that is cleaner and longer-lasting compared with many industrial air fresheners.

Why is it effective at removing fried-food odors?

The steam produced by boiling mandarin peel and cloves acts as a natural diffuser that absorbs and replaces the particles responsible for the unpleasant smell of reheated oil. The clove provides a strong aroma that counteracts the greasy smell, while the mandarin helps freshen the environment.

For this reason, it is advisable to use it immediately after cooking, when odors tend to soak into fabrics, curtains, and furniture .

It is useful for:

Eliminate fried and greasy smells

Neutralize strong cooking odors

Quickly freshen enclosed spaces

What benefits do mandarin and cloves offer?

Mandarin peel contains essential oils that give off a fresh, uplifting fragrance, ideal for purifying the air. Cloves, because of their high content of eugenol , provide antimicrobial properties and a pungent aroma that helps purify the environment.

Although its use is solely for the environment, this mixture is an effective, economical, and natural option for keeping the home free of persistent odors without having to resort to chemicals.