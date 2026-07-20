This homemade combination became popular for its dual function of taking advantage of coffee grounds and turning them into a useful resource for cleaning. When mixed with detergent, it yields a grainy mixture that can help remove grease and stuck-on dirt.

The trick is particularly useful for pots, trays, and grates, although it must be used carefully to avoid causing scratches on the material. Learn which materials it works with and how to prepare it.

What Is It For?

The used coffee mixture with detergent can be used as a homemade abrasive cleaner to remove grease, food residue, and stuck-on dirt from some resistant surfaces.

The small coffee grounds create friction, while the detergent helps loosen greasy residue. This trick can be used on stainless steel pots and pans, grates, metal trays, and utensils without delicate coatings.

It is not recommended on Teflon, nonstick ceramic, polished aluminum, marble, or surfaces that could be scratched or stained.

How to Use the Used Coffee Mixture with Detergent?

First, you need to place two tablespoons of used coffee in a container; it can be slightly damp but must not have mold or have been stored for too long.

Then, add a few drops of dish detergent and mix until you get a thick paste. If it is too dry, you can add a little warm water.

The paste should be applied to the dirty area with a sponge, avoiding too much pressure. Scrub in circular motions and rinse with plenty of water. Make sure to remove any coffee residue.

Why They Recommend Using the Used Coffee Mixture with Detergent

This trick is highly recommended because it reuses a household waste item that is normally thrown away. Its grainy texture acts as a mechanical abrasive and helps lift dried-on residue, while the detergent works on oils and grease.