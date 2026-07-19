A red-bordered triangle with the silhouette of a tank warns drivers about the possible presence of slow-moving military vehicles crossing or traveling on the road . The sign, identified as Diagram 582, is used in the United Kingdom near Army training areas.

It is usually installed next to a double curve sign, since many of these maneuver areas are surrounded by winding rural roads. The combination warns of two different risks in the same stretch.

What does the traffic sign with the tank and the double curve mean?

The upper sign marks a change in the road layout: a double curve where the driver must turn first one way and then the other. It warns of the stretch before it begins.

The lower sign is not limited to tanks: according to British regulations, it covers any vehicle that is larger or slower than usual for that type of road. It is placed in areas near training grounds and Ministry of Defense bases.

This combination is uncommon outside the United Kingdom, and usually appears in these situations:

Near training fields or military ranges

On rural roads regularly used by convoys

On stretches where the military vehicle may occupy more than one lane

How should the driver react when seeing this sign?

When faced with this combination, it is advisable to slow down before the curve and anticipate the possible presence of a vehicle of large size occupying part or all of the lane. Military convoys usually travel well below the permitted speed limit.

Failing to heed this warning increases the risk of collision on a stretch with reduced visibility because of the curve. The sign is not common, but its appearance indicates that the area regularly sees military traffic.