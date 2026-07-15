One very common way to fragrance indoor spaces is to mix olive oil with cinnamon and lemon peel, since it brings together ingredients that people usually have in the home kitchen and creates a fresh, long-lasting aroma.

Likewise, this option is also a great alternative for those who prefer not to use industrial chemical products and stick to natural ones.

How is the homemade air freshener with olive oil, lemon, and cinnamon used?

The oil is responsible for retaining the aroma, while the lemon adds freshness and the cinnamon a warm touch. The mixture can be placed in open jars, diffusers, or also applied on surfaces such as some furniture or fabrics, and is often used in living rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms.

The mixture can be made by following these steps:

Put the oil in a glass jar. Add previously cleaned lemon peels. Include cinnamon sticks or pieces of cinnamon. Let the mixture sit for several hours so the aroma intensifies.

What is the mixture of olive oil, lemon peel, and cinnamon used for?

Its most common uses are usually:

Perfuming indoor spaces with a fresh, spiced aroma.

Providing a sense of cleanliness in enclosed spaces.

Helping neutralize strong odors , such as kitchen smells.

Creating a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere.

How it is applied depends on how it is placed in the container and the desired intensity.