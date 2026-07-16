The mix of detergent, lemon juice, and sugar has become a homemade alternative to remove stubborn stains at home. It is gaining ground as an economical and less aggressive option compared with industrial cleaners.

Specialists in household cleaning explain that the formula combines the degreasing power of detergent, the abrasive action of sugar, and the disinfecting properties of lemon. It is mainly used in kitchens, bathrooms, and surfaces with grease or limescale.

What is the purpose of mixing detergent, lemon, and sugar?

Each ingredient serves a specific purpose. Detergent dissolves grease and food residue, while sugar acts as a gentle abrasive without scratching delicate materials.

Lemon juice provides citric acid, which can dissolve limescale and rust stains in damp areas. It also neutralizes odors and adds a polishing effect to dull surfaces.

How do you prepare the mixture and what precautions should you take?

The preparation is simple and does not require expensive ingredients. All it takes is to combine the three elements until you get a homogeneous paste ready to apply.

Steps to prepare and use the mixture

1- Mix two tablespoons of detergent, the juice of half a lemon, and one tablespoon of sugar.

2- Apply the paste with a sponge onto the surface to be cleaned.

3- Scrub in circular motions so the sugar acts as an abrasive.

4- Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes on tough stains.

5- Rinse with warm water and dry with a clean cloth.