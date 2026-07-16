When choosing underwear, there are factors that go beyond comfort or each person’s style.

The material it is made of can significantly affect breathability, moisture buildup, and comfort throughout the day, especially in warm climates or when doing physical activity.

Among the most common options are cotton and lycra, two fabrics with very different characteristics. Knowing their advantages and limitations makes it possible to choose the right garment according to its use.

Cotton or lycra underwear: what is the difference

While cotton is a natural fiber known for absorbing moisture, lycra is a synthetic fiber that stands out for its elasticity and adaptation to movement.

Characteristics of cotton underwear

According to dermatologists and gynecologists, cotton is the most recommended for everyday use because of its breathability:

It allows the skin to breathe

It absorbs moisture easily

It helps keep the skin dry during the day

It is soft to the touch

It tends to cause less irritation on sensitive skin

It usually comes in different options in terms of thicknesses and qualities

As a drawback, it is noted that it takes longer to dry than synthetic fabrics.

Characteristics of lycra underwear

Lycra, also known as elastane or spandex, is part of a blend of fabrics, a synthetic fiber known for its elasticity:

It adapts to the body easily

It returns to its original shape after being stretched

It provides a firm fit

It dries quickly

It is comfortable for physical activity

It keeps its shape better after several washes

However, its drawback is that it can encourage heat and moisture buildup if worn for many hours and especially in warm climates.

Cotton or lycra underwear: Which do the experts recommend?

Specialists in dermatology and reproductive health recommend wearing underwear with a high percentage of cotton for everyday use. Lycra, however, can be a good option for exercising or during activities that require greater elasticity and fit.

There are garments that have a combination, so the combination should not be exclusive. The general recommendation is to choose the correct size, change underwear daily, avoid overly tight garments, and use breathable materials.