Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful when you want, for example, to make shower enclosures look like new.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.

Mixing baking soda with toothpaste: why it is recommended

This mixture is especially beneficial for

Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass

Cleaning fingerprints and smudges

Making it easier to remove grease residues

Polishing surfaces

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-top tables

How to prepare this homemade trick using baking soda and toothpaste

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

The ideal thing is to mix both ingredients until a smooth paste forms. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to use the baking soda and toothpaste mixture

The steps to take advantage of this mixture are

Apply a small amount to a soft sponge

Rub the glass in a circular motion

Let it sit for one or two minutes

Remove the excess with a damp cloth

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.