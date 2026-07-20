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Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful when you want, for example, to make shower enclosures look like new.
This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.
Mixing baking soda with toothpaste: why it is recommended
This mixture is especially beneficial for
- Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass
- Cleaning fingerprints and smudges
- Making it easier to remove grease residues
- Polishing surfaces
- Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-top tables
How to prepare this homemade trick using baking soda and toothpaste
- Mix one tablespoon of baking soda
- A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white
The ideal thing is to mix both ingredients until a smooth paste forms. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.
How to use the baking soda and toothpaste mixture
The steps to take advantage of this mixture are
- Apply a small amount to a soft sponge
- Rub the glass in a circular motion
- Let it sit for one or two minutes
- Remove the excess with a damp cloth
- Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth