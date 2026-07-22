When a debt with the Treasury remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely everyone must answer on time

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt.

The deadline of up to 30 days to respond or regularize.

This is the final notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes all those who did not regularize this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case moves to the active collection system (ACS).

Levy is enabled without further warnings.

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced.

The lack of response speeds up the process.

IRS immediately seizes each one of these assets

Through ACS, the IRS can apply: