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The mixture of baking soda and lemon juice is gaining popularity as a great homemade alternative for household cleaning.

This is because it brings together two inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredients that can help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

Although it is not a replacement for specific disinfectant products, when deep cleaning is needed, this mixture is a practical alternative for the daily maintenance of kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces in the home.

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Mixing baking soda with lemon juice: what it works for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a mild abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.

Lemon juice, for its part, contains citric acid, a substance capable of helping loosen grease, soap residue, and other stuck-on dirt.

When both ingredients are combined, they help remove dirt.

The mixture of baking soda and lemon juice is gaining popularity as a great homemade alternative for household cleaning. Image: Shutterstock.

How to prepare this mixture

  • Mix the juice of half a lemon
  • Add two teaspoons of baking soda
  • Add a little water (optional)
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What the baking soda and lemon juice mixture is used for

This combination can be used to

  • Neutralize bad odors (for example, in drains)
  • Clean kitchen surfaces
  • Improve the appearance of faucets and sinks
  • Clean hard-to-reach corners
  • Freshen up the bathroom

The advice is always to use gloves and not to mix the blend with other chemical products.