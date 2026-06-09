The mixture of baking soda and lemon juice is gaining popularity as a great homemade alternative for household cleaning.

This is because it brings together two inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredients that can help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

Although it is not a replacement for specific disinfectant products, when deep cleaning is needed, this mixture is a practical alternative for the daily maintenance of kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces in the home.

Mixing baking soda with lemon juice: what it works for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a mild abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.

Lemon juice, for its part, contains citric acid, a substance capable of helping loosen grease, soap residue, and other stuck-on dirt.

When both ingredients are combined, they help remove dirt.

How to prepare this mixture

Mix the juice of half a lemon

Add two teaspoons of baking soda

Add a little water (optional)

What the baking soda and lemon juice mixture is used for

This combination can be used to

Neutralize bad odors (for example, in drains)

Clean kitchen surfaces

Improve the appearance of faucets and sinks

Clean hard-to-reach corners

Freshen up the bathroom

The advice is always to use gloves and not to mix the blend with other chemical products.