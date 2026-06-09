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The mixture of baking soda and lemon juice is gaining popularity as a great homemade alternative for household cleaning.
This is because it brings together two inexpensive and easy-to-find ingredients that can help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.
Although it is not a replacement for specific disinfectant products, when deep cleaning is needed, this mixture is a practical alternative for the daily maintenance of kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces in the home.
Mixing baking soda with lemon juice: what it works for
Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a mild abrasive, capable of helping loosen dirt without scratching most surfaces.
Lemon juice, for its part, contains citric acid, a substance capable of helping loosen grease, soap residue, and other stuck-on dirt.
When both ingredients are combined, they help remove dirt.
How to prepare this mixture
- Mix the juice of half a lemon
- Add two teaspoons of baking soda
- Add a little water (optional)
What the baking soda and lemon juice mixture is used for
This combination can be used to
- Neutralize bad odors (for example, in drains)
- Clean kitchen surfaces
- Improve the appearance of faucets and sinks
- Clean hard-to-reach corners
- Freshen up the bathroom