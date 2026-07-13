The renewal of the driver’s license in California is becoming complicated for thousands of drivers after the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) detected irregularities in thousands of written exams taken by drivers.

According to the DMV, approximately 11,000 people were notified and summoned to appear again within 30 days, and those who do not comply with this requirement could lose their driver’s license.

The Government suspends the driver’s licenses of all drivers who do not submit their written exam: Who has to do it?

The California DMV reported that about 11,000 drivers received a notice to retake the theory exam due to alleged anomalies detected during internal checks on the knowledge tests.

Those affected by the measure must take the exam again within the next 30 days after receiving the letter. The agency did not specify what those anomalies consisted of.

The Government has already sent 11,000 letters: What will happen if the exam is not retaken?

According to the DMV, drivers who do not show up to retake the exam within the established deadline or who do not pass it will be barred from driving because their driver’s license will be canceled.

The written exam assesses knowledge of traffic rules, road signs, and safe driving practices. For this reason, the agency maintains that verifying the validity of these evaluations is essential to keep streets and highways in the state safe.