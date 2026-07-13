Blending banana peels and baking soda with water is an ideal alternative for those who choose to make homemade preparations to include in their everyday cleaning routines.

This combination is used to clean different surfaces, help loosen dirt, and to neutralize bad odors, while also allowing a second life for a material that is normally discarded.

Blending banana peels and baking soda: what it is for

On the one hand, banana peels add texture to help distribute the preparation better on different surfaces, while the baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to deodorize spaces.

What this baking soda and banana peel mixture is used for

Among its notable uses are:

Cleaning countertops and washable surfaces

Removing dirt

Cleaning flower pots

Deodorizing trash bins and drains

Cleaning containers and buckets before washing them

How to prepare the banana peel and baking soda mixture

To make this mixture you will need:

Peels from two bananas

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 cup of water

Step by step to prepare this mixture

Cut the banana peels into small pieces

Place them in the blender and add the water

Blend until you get a smooth mixture

Add the baking soda and mix

Pour the preparation into a container

How to use this banana peel and baking soda preparation

The mixture is applied to the surface you want to clean using a sponge or a soft cloth.

The advice is to let it sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the dirt and then gently scrub before wiping away the residue.

It is always essential to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.