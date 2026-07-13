En esta noticia
Blending banana peels and baking soda with water is an ideal alternative for those who choose to make homemade preparations to include in their everyday cleaning routines.
This combination is used to clean different surfaces, help loosen dirt, and to neutralize bad odors, while also allowing a second life for a material that is normally discarded.
Blending banana peels and baking soda: what it is for
On the one hand, banana peels add texture to help distribute the preparation better on different surfaces, while the baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to deodorize spaces.
What this baking soda and banana peel mixture is used for
Among its notable uses are:
- Cleaning countertops and washable surfaces
- Removing dirt
- Cleaning flower pots
- Deodorizing trash bins and drains
- Cleaning containers and buckets before washing them
How to prepare the banana peel and baking soda mixture
To make this mixture you will need:
- Peels from two bananas
- 2 teaspoons of baking soda
- 1 cup of water
Step by step to prepare this mixture
- Cut the banana peels into small pieces
- Place them in the blender and add the water
- Blend until you get a smooth mixture
- Add the baking soda and mix
- Pour the preparation into a container
How to use this banana peel and baking soda preparation
The mixture is applied to the surface you want to clean using a sponge or a soft cloth.
The advice is to let it sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the dirt and then gently scrub before wiping away the residue.