The baking soda and lemon are two items found in almost every home that can become especially useful when it comes to complementing household cleaning routines.

Together, they make a mixture that can help loosen dirt, remove residue, and make it easier to clean difficult surfaces.

Why is it recommended?

Baking soda is a mild and gentle abrasive, capable of helping neutralize bad odors, while lemon juice adds citric acid to the mixture, capable of dissolving limescale, grease, and mineral residue. In addition, it can provide a fresh and pleasant aroma.

How to prepare this mixture

Place a few tablespoons of baking soda in a container

Add the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon

Use the mixture to clean with the help of a cloth, brush, or sponge

Baking soda and lemon juice: what it is used for

This mixture can be used to

Clean bathroom and kitchen sinks

Help remove soap or grease residue

Neutralize bad odors

Complement the cleaning of cutting boards

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.