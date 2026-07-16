The baking soda and lemon are two items found in almost every home that can become especially useful when it comes to complementing household cleaning routines.
Together, they make a mixture that can help loosen dirt, remove residue, and make it easier to clean difficult surfaces.
Why is it recommended?
Baking soda is a mild and gentle abrasive, capable of helping neutralize bad odors, while lemon juice adds citric acid to the mixture, capable of dissolving limescale, grease, and mineral residue. In addition, it can provide a fresh and pleasant aroma.
How to prepare this mixture
- Place a few tablespoons of baking soda in a container
- Add the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon
- Use the mixture to clean with the help of a cloth, brush, or sponge
Baking soda and lemon juice: what it is used for
This mixture can be used to
- Clean bathroom and kitchen sinks
- Help remove soap or grease residue
- Neutralize bad odors
- Complement the cleaning of cutting boards