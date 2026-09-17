Salt is one of the most commonly used ingredients in the home, particularly in the kitchen to season food. However, in addition to this use, it is also part of different beliefs and traditional rituals.

One of the practices that has become popular in recent months is placing salt at the entrance of the house at night. According to beliefs, the door is a symbolic point of entry and exit, while salt serves the function of protecting and purifying.

What is the purpose of putting salt on your home’s door at night?

Placing salt near the front door works as a ritual to protect the home. This ingredient is attributed with properties of absorbing and repelling bad energies, in addition to promoting a more harmonious environment.

Additionally, it has practical uses, such as absorbing moisture from the environment, serving as a barrier against some insects, and being used to reduce ice formation in regions with below-freezing temperatures.

How to carry out this ritual correctly?

The procedure for carrying out the ritual is easy:

Take a small amount of salt, preferably coarse. At night, sprinkle it near the threshold or the main entrance of the home. Leave it there for several hours. The next day , sweep it up or remove it and discard it. Clean the area to avoid any accumulated residue.

Why is it recommended to put salt on the house door at night?

This practice is recommended because of the symbolism that various traditions attribute to salt: purification, protection, and cleansing . Therefore, placing it in a place with access to the home forms a barrier against negative energies.