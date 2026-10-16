The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture details that, in the United States, the microwave is an appliance present in more than 90% of homes, which positions it as one of the favorites.

When using it daily, it is common for certain food odors to become trapped inside, causing a nuisance in homes. To address this problem, there is a homemade trick that authorities recommend putting into practice.

Mixing lemon juice and water inside the microwave: why it is recommended and what problem it solves

One of the official tips for removing bad food odors is to mix half a cup of lemon juice with one cup of water inside a bowl suitable for the microwave.

The mixture must remain inside the microwave so that the vapors are released and trapped in the appliance. According to the instructions, the steam will help loosen stuck-on food residue and eliminate any bad odor that has persisted after heating or cooking.

Once the trick is finished, the recommendation is to clean the surfaces with a soft cloth or use paper towels.

Other recommendations to keep the microwave always clean

In addition, the authorities advise:

Remove splashes and spills as soon as they occur so that food residue does not dry.

Clean with a soft cloth or paper towel with warm water.

You can also use a homemade baking soda-based cleaner , mild soap, or detergent.

Do not use steel wool, scouring pads, or abrasive cleaners.

It is important to note that users should always consult the manufacturer’s use and care manual to adapt the advice to each model.

Also, a good idea is to unplug the microwave before cleaning it to minimize any risk.