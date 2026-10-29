White vinegar, baking soda, and hot water can become allies in getting rid of bad odors from the kitchen trash can.

Although many people turn to scented products to mask the problem, proper cleaning helps remove residue and dirt that contribute to unpleasant odors .

How to remove bad odors from your trash can with white vinegar, baking soda, and hot water

The Darebin City Council in Australia recommends a process that combines these three ingredients in different stages. The key is using each product correctly: hot water to loosen dirt, diluted white vinegar to clean surfaces, and baking soda to control odors after washing .

The care routine consists of:

Empty the trash can: remove the bags and any residue stuck to the bottom. Add hot water: let it sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove built-up grime. Prepare the cleaner: mix equal parts white vinegar and water. Scrub the surfaces: use a long-handled brush to clean the inside walls, the bottom, and the lid. Rinse thoroughly: remove the solution and any remaining dirt with clean water. Let it dry: place the container in a sunny spot until it is completely dry Apply baking soda: sprinkle a small amount in the bottom of the can to help reduce future odors.

How to keep your trash can from smelling bad again

To reduce unpleasant odors, the maintenance recommendations are: