The roaches that show up in the kitchen and bathroom can quickly become an annoying and hard-to-control problem.

However, there is a trick that takes little time to put into practice and can help fight them without having to fill the house with sprays: gel baits and sticky traps.

This method consists of taking advantage of cockroach behavior so that the bait reaches the pest concentration.

How to quickly and easily fight roaches in the bathroom and kitchen

If you suspect there are roaches in the home, one alternative to deal with this problem is to use gel baits.

Unlike common sprays, which can drive the insects into other areas, gel baits are designed to fight the colony from its shelter.

To place them, you can apply small dots of gel on

Furniture hinges

Dark cracks

Areas where activity has been observed

Hard-to-reach places

The method can be supplemented with sticky traps, which are placed near baseboards or under appliances in the areas where roaches were found.

Other recommendations to keep roaches away from bathrooms and kitchens

As a preventive measure, it is essential to maintain precautions such as

Keep cracks and gaps sealed

Store all food in airtight containers

Avoid leaving standing water

Always take out the trash and keep corners clean