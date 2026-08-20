Reusing a used tea bag can have an unexpected use before throwing it in the trash. One of the tricks in circulation consists of placing it in the microwave with water to take advantage of the steam generated during heating.

This method is mainly used to soften food residue and grease stuck to the inside of the appliance , something that makes it easier to clean afterward.

What is heating a used tea bag in the microwave for?

Heating a used tea bag inside a container with water can serve as a homemade method to make cleaning easier in the microwave. The main effect comes from the water vapor, which helps moisten and soften stuck-on dirt.

Additionally, the aroma given off by the tea bag can help disguise or temporarily reduce some odors that remain embedded in the walls of the appliance.

How can this trick be used safely?

To do it safely, you must first remove staples, clips, or any piece that could be dangerous from the tea bag. Place one or two used ones in a microwave-safe container along with half a cup of water.

Then, heat for 2 or 3 minutes until the water releases enough steam. When the cycle ends, it is recommended to leave the door closed for a few minutes so the steam can work.

Afterward, carefully remove the container to avoid burns from the water, the container, or the steam, and wipe the inside walls with a cloth.