What began as a dream of traveling the world aboard a cruise ship ended up becoming a situation of uncertainty for more than 200 passengers who were stranded in Cambodia.

The company responsible for the vessel announced it was suspending operations and forced travelers to disembark. The situation was especially difficult for those who had sold their homes and other belongings to settle on the ship permanently.

What happened to the cruise ship that left more than 200 passengers stranded in Cambodia?

A total of 203 passengers from the Americas, Europe and Australia were stranded in the Cambodian city of Sihanoukville after the MV Odyssey cruise ship unexpectedly cut short its journey.

According to EFE, the U.S. company Ville Vie Residences announced on Tuesday, October 27, that it was suspending operations of the vessel, which was sailing under the Bahamas flag. Passengers were notified just seven hours before they had to leave the ship.

The cruise ship had previously visited Thailand and was scheduled to continue on to Vietnam.

Why had the passengers sold their homes to live on the cruise ship?

Unlike traditional vacation cruises, the MV Odyssey offered a long-term live-at-sea model that allowed passengers to live on board while traveling through different countries.

Through Ville Vie Residences, those interested could buy long-term use rights to the cabins and turn the ship into their personal residence.

Why did the company decide to suspend the cruise ship’s operations?

Ville Vie Residences explained that the decision was tied to the sharp increase in fuel costs in the Asian regions where the ship was operating.

According to the company statement, monthly fuel costs per cabin had risen sharply in recent months:

Historical average cost: $1,800 per month per cabin.

Cost recorded in recent months: up to $8,000 per month per cabin.

What will happen to the passengers stranded in Cambodia?

After disembarking, some passengers decided to leave Cambodia by air, while others remained in the city awaiting news about the future of the vessel.

The company said it was arranging temporary lodging and assistance for those affected. However, it did not commit to paying for international return flights to their home countries.

Ville Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told CBS News that the company planned to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under U.S. law, a process that allows it to try to reorganize its debts and operations.

Likewise, Cambodian authorities said the ship was scheduled to refuel and leave the country on Saturday, October 31, although it has not been confirmed that passengers will be able to resume their trip.