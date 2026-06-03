En esta noticia
Many consider rice to be a boring food because it doesn’t have much flavor. The problem is that the vast majority are used to making it with just water and a little salt, while several chefs have already made it clear that this is not the best way to make it.
These culinary experts recommend making it in a completely different way, so that the flavor of this food is enhanced by adding garlic, bay leaves, and homemade broth.
Goodbye to white rice: What ingredients are needed?
According to several specialized chefs, the recipe for preparing rice for two people involves using:
- 1 cup of medium- or short-grain rice.
- 2 cups of hot homemade broth (chicken, vegetables, fish, or meat).
- 3 crushed garlic cloves.
- 2 bay leaves.
- 50 grams of chopped onion (optional).
- 15 ml of olive oil.
- Salt to taste.
How do you make the rice the chefs suggest?
To make it, first heat the olive oil in a pot and sauté the onion until it becomes translucent. Then, add the crushed garlic and bay leaves to better release the aromas.
Then, add the rice and mix for a few minutes so the grains absorb the flavor, and then, pour in the already hot broth and add salt to taste.
Bring it to a boil without stirring until all the liquid is absorbed, and then remove from the heat. Before serving, let it rest for a few minutes.