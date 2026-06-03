Many consider rice to be a boring food because it doesn’t have much flavor. The problem is that the vast majority are used to making it with just water and a little salt, while several chefs have already made it clear that this is not the best way to make it.

These culinary experts recommend making it in a completely different way, so that the flavor of this food is enhanced by adding garlic, bay leaves, and homemade broth.

Goodbye to white rice: What ingredients are needed?

According to several specialized chefs, the recipe for preparing rice for two people involves using:

1 cup of medium- or short-grain rice.

2 cups of hot homemade broth (chicken, vegetables, fish, or meat).

3 crushed garlic cloves.

2 bay leaves.

50 grams of chopped onion (optional).

15 ml of olive oil.

Salt to taste.

How do you make the rice the chefs suggest?

To make it, first heat the olive oil in a pot and sauté the onion until it becomes translucent. Then, add the crushed garlic and bay leaves to better release the aromas.

Then, add the rice and mix for a few minutes so the grains absorb the flavor, and then, pour in the already hot broth and add salt to taste.

Bring it to a boil without stirring until all the liquid is absorbed, and then remove from the heat. Before serving, let it rest for a few minutes.