Anthills often appear in gardens, patios, and vegetable gardens, especially during the warmest times of the year. Although many may consider them bothersome, ants actually perform key functions in the ecosystem, such as removing decomposing organic matter or improving soil quality.

However, when anthills begin to multiply and appear in walkways, many people look for quick, simple, and inexpensive solutions to control the problem.

How to eliminate anthills without spending a cent: quick and easy

One of the most recommended strategies is tilling or disturbing the soil where the anthill is located.

By breaking up the underground tunnels and altering the structure of the nest, the ants are forced to leave the area and find another spot.

For best results, it is recommended to

Turn the soil with a shovel

Completely break up the visible mounds

Repeat the process if new tunnels appear

Keep the area free of plant debris

Another natural trick to keep the garden free of anthills

After tilling the soil, a natural alternative to reduce the presence of ants is to incorporate aromatic plants into the garden.

This trick can be used to create a barrier around flower beds or vegetable gardens. Some popular options are

Rosemary

Mint

Basil

Sage

Thyme

They not only add aroma and color, but can also help make their locations less attractive to ants.

Benefits of ants for the garden

Among the functions of these insects in green spaces are

Removing decomposing organic matter

Feeding on dead insects

Encouraging aeration of compacted soils

Incorporating organic matter into the soil

Promoting plant diversity by spreading seeds

Helping with pollination while foraging for food

For this reason, when the anthill does not cause any problems, many choose to leave it intact.