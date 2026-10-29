Used coffee grounds and baking soda can become allies in cleaning light grease from pots and pans. The YouTube channel @EcologiaVerde shared a homemade tip that makes it possible to reuse these two ingredients, cut down on waste and make some household cleaning tasks easier.

Coffee grounds left over after brewing usually end up in the trash. However, they can have a second use around the home if combined with baking soda, a common ingredient in household cleaning tricks.

How to Remove Grease From Pots With Baking Soda and Coffee

The secret of this mixture lies in the complementary action of its ingredients: baking soda works as a mild abrasive, while the coffee grounds add particles that help lift dirt during scrubbing.

According to the method shared by the channel, the mixture can be used to treat light grease residue on kitchen utensils.

Its effectiveness, however, depends on the type of grime and the material being cleaned: for stubborn stains or burnt-on food, a specific cleaner may be needed.

How to Make the Used Coffee and Baking Soda Mixture Step by Step

The preparation is simple and makes it possible to use ingredients that are usually available at home. To put it into practice, follow these steps:

1. Let the grounds dry: after brewing the coffee, set aside the grounds and let them dry partially.

2. Add the ingredients: mix two tablespoons of used coffee grounds with one tablespoon of baking soda in a small container.

3. Combine the mixture: stir until you get a smooth blend. If you need a thicker paste, add a few drops of water.

4. Apply to the surface: spread a small amount over the greasy area, only if the material can withstand this type of cleaning.

5. Scrub gently: use a suitable sponge or cloth to remove the residue without applying too much pressure.

6. Rinse well: remove all residue and finish cleaning with water and your usual detergent if needed.

It is best to prepare only the amount you plan to use right away, rather than storing the mixture for several days.

What Other Uses Does Baking Soda and Used Coffee Have?

Beyond its possible use on light grease, the ingredients have household applications related to cleaning and odor control.

Deodorize containers: baking soda can help neutralize some unpleasant odors.

Clean durable surfaces: the grounds can help loosen certain residue through scrubbing.

Reuse organic waste: reusing coffee helps reduce the amount of waste thrown away after brewing.

However, it is important to distinguish between cleaning and disinfecting. This mixture should not be considered a disinfectant, and it does not guarantee the elimination of bacteria.

What Are the Properties of Baking Soda and Used Coffee: Their Cleaning Action

Baking soda is commonly used in household cleaning because it can help lift dirt and neutralize certain odors. Used coffee grounds, meanwhile, provide a gritty texture that can help remove some residue through scrubbing.

When combined, the two ingredients make a mixture that can help remove light grease residue from durable surfaces.

It should be noted that before using this method, it is important to make sure the surface is compatible and avoid using it on nonstick cookware.