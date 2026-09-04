More and more people are looking for natural alternatives to scent the home without resorting to aerosols or industrial air fresheners. Among the home tricks that have become popular again is a simple preparation that uses three very common kitchen ingredients: bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and cloves.

Boiling this combination releases an intense, warm, spiced aroma that helps scent rooms for several hours. In addition to being an economical option, it makes it possible to fragrance different spaces in the home without using artificial fragrances.

What boiling bay leaf, cinnamon, and cloves is good for

The mixture works as a natural homemade air freshener thanks to the essential oils present in each of the ingredients.

While bay leaf provides a fresh scent and herbal notes, cinnamon gives off sweet and warm notes, and clove completes the preparation with an intense and spiced aroma. The combination helps neutralize strong odors, such as those in the kitchen, dampness or enclosed spaces, leaving a feeling of cleanliness and freshness.

How to prepare this homemade air freshener

The preparation does not require special products and can be done in a few minutes. To make it, you need the following items:

Ingredients

6 or 8 bay leaves.

2 cinnamon sticks.

8 or 10 cloves.

1 liter of water.

Step by step

Place the water in a pot.

Add the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, and cloves.

Bring the preparation to a boil.

Once it boils, lower the heat and let it cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

Keep the pot uncovered so the steam scents the rooms.

If the water begins to evaporate, a little more can be added to prolong the effect for longer.

Why many people choose this natural alternative

Unlike commercial air fresheners, this method makes it possible to scent the home using natural ingredients that are usually easy to find in any kitchen.

Another advantage is that the intensity of the aroma can be adjusted by increasing or decreasing the amount of bay leaf, cinnamon, or cloves according to each home’s preferences.

In addition to being a economical, reusable, and easy-to-prepare option, this trick avoids the use of aerosols or synthetic fragrances, which is why it has become one of the most recommended home methods for keeping the house pleasantly scented in a natural way.