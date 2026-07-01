The adjustable wrench and the monkey wrench are two of the tools found in the home toolkits of thousands of people and, although it is easy to confuse them, each has its own distinctive features.

Although both allow you to adjust their opening to fit screws and nuts of different sizes, their design actually sets them apart. Here we tell you what each one is used for.

Adjustable wrench: what it is and what it is used for

The adjustable wrench, known in English as an adjustable wrench or crescent wrench, has a modern and versatile design.

The adjustment for use is made with a screw that is located just below the head of the tool and allows precise, forceful work.

Monkey wrench: what it is and what it is used for

The distinction that is usually made between the adjustable wrench and the monkey wrench has a simple explanation: precision.

In certain Latin American countries, the monkey wrench is usually distinguished from the adjustable wrench by having a more streamlined head and is more practical for everyday tasks.

Although in English it is also called an adjustable wrench, one way to get a more precise version is to ask for a Precision/Thin-Jaw Wrench.

However, it is important to note that there are those who use the terms as synonyms.

Monkey wrench: what it is and what it is used for

This type of wrench, known in English as a monkey wrench, can also be confusing. It is a tool with a large, sturdy head and an old-fashioned design.

Its adjustment is made with a long screw that runs parallel to the body of the tool and is responsible for moving the jaw up or down. This design is especially intended for working with large, square-headed screws.