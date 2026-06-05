A new generation of compact trailers is transforming traditional camping in the United States. The latest model integrates a fold-out full bathroom on the outside of the trailer without reducing interior space, eliminating the main reason campers had dismissed small trailers.

The innovation comes from Elkhart, Indiana —the world capital of recreational vehicles— and responds to a specific demand: camping independently and off-grid without giving up basic comforts. The unit was unveiled at the Overland Expo West in Arizona before an industry seeking new answers for the modern camper.

How does the bathroom that replaces traditional camping work?

The innovative system is housed in a cargo drawer at the front of the trailer. When deployed, the cover opens sideways like an exterior wall and the integrated frames automatically support the roof. The resulting bathroom reaches nearly 2.1 meters in height and can be assembled in minutes.

The interior of the ROG 12RK-FB, made by Encore RV, includes a shower floor with drain, hot and cold shower, Thetford cassette toilet and ducted heating connected to the main 18,000 BTU propane system . Mesh windows allow ventilation and privacy to be adjusted.

What the bathroom system includes:

Shower floor with integrated drain

Thetford cassette toilet

Hot and cold shower

Ducted heating from the main system

Adjustable mesh windows

EVA foam non-slip mat

How much does it cost and what does the full trailer include?

The ROG 12RK-FB is priced at US$34,449 in the Adventure version, about US$6,550 more than the base model without a bathroom. The difference reflects the extended chassis and the relocation of the propane tank and spare tire. The trailer weighs 1,270 kg and is about 15 feet long.

The equipment includes a queen bed convertible into a sofa, a kitchen with burners, a countertop with sink, a 93-liter refrigerator, a 163-liter water tank and an on-demand water heater. The front bathroom cannot be installed in earlier ROG 12RK models because of the structural modifications it requires.

Key specifications of the ROG 12RK-FB: